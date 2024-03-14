Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Will Jacob Zuma’s political gambit test SA’s democracy?

Business Day TV spoke to acting editor of the Financial Mail Natasha Marrian

14 March 2024 - 15:11
by Business Day TV
Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Business Day TV caught up with the acting editor of Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian, for a closer look at former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party and the political moves surrounding it that could test SA’s democracy.

