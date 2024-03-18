Patel bemoans failed SOEs hobbling black industrialists
Minister says landlocked industrial hubs make efficient rail and port system even more crucial
18 March 2024 - 19:00
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says inefficient rail and ports systems curtail the advancement of the black industrialists and hamper businesses that aim to export or have to import raw materials.
Addressing the media on Monday, days before a black industrialists conference later this week, Patel said creating a competitive logistics transport system was important for SA as it lacked an industrial base close to major waterways...
