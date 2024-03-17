Exxaro tight-lipped over new projects
Company ‘feels comfortable’ with new leadership at Transnet and Eskom
17 March 2024 - 06:19
One of the country’s major coal miners, Exxaro Resources, is in search of new projects as it seeks to diversify its assets beyond fossil fuel.
Exxaro’s new business director, Richard Lilleike, told reporters at the group’s presentation for the year ended December that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were unpredictable. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.