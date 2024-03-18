Transnet prepares to allow third party access to rail network
Draft network statement details how private sector access will be governed
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) plans for rail reform that include opening up its 21,200km network for private sector participation will begin in April with a maintenance backlog of R31bn and debt of R39bn.
The programme, which will begin two years (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2022-02-10-transnet-to-allow-private-access-to-its-network-from-april-cyril-ramaphosa-says/) after its initial start date, will be managed by the interim infrastructure manager ahead of the establishment of a separate entities, the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) and the Transnet Freight Rail Operating Company (TFROC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.