JSE firmer as Fed meeting steals traders’ attention
Local bourse is stronger as investor focus falls on US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting
18 March 2024 - 11:27
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global peers mixed as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting that begins on Tuesday.
The outlooks for inflation and interest rates remain the main themes on the markets as investors consider when the Fed will start cutting interest rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.