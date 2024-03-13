Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he is hoping to be out of a job by the end of 2024 as vital power station units will function at a significant capacity that will address load-shedding. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is the end of load-shedding in sight?
Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he is hoping to be out of a job by the end of 2024 as vital power station units will function at a significant capacity that will address load-shedding. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.