WATCH: Is the end of load-shedding in sight?

Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

13 March 2024 - 15:07
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he is hoping to be out of a job by the end of 2024 as vital power station units will function at a significant capacity that will address load-shedding. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus.

