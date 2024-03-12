Ekurhuleni prioritises auditor-general report over no-confidence motion

The embattled city of Ekurhuleni faced delays before the start of its council meeting on Tuesday after a disagreement on which matter to prioritise, the long-awaited auditor-general’s report or a no-confidence motion against mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana.
This follows the resumption of the council meeting that collapsed on February 29, resulting in chaotic scenes of EFF councillors charging at ANC councillors, and the mayor’s cellphone reportedly stolen in the ruckus.
Despite objections from opposition parties wanting the no-confidence motion to take centre stage, as tabled in the council agenda, speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga (EFF) insisted on tabling the auditor-general’s report, citing the need for the mayor to be present to table the report.
Council whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi (ANC) shared the sentiments that the mayor needed to table the auditor-general’s report before the no-confidence motion, saying there was no guarantee there would not be a repeat of disruptions.
“Assuming the worst happens, it will have an impact on the tabling of the AG’s [auditor-general’s] report, which our legal advice said does require the mayor to table the report.”
A total of 99 councillors voted for prioritisation of the report, while 98 voted against, seeking the no-confidence motion to take priority.
The multiparty opposition parties protested against this, with DA party whip Mike Waters announcing their departure from council, saying “they will not participate in an illegal sitting”.
ActionSA, FF Plus, ACDP and other opposition parties followed suit and left the chambers, disgruntled at the shuffling of the business of the day.
Meanwhile, tensions brewed outside council chambers with protesters attempting to disrupt the sitting, claiming to be hostel dwellers.
The speaker had to receive a memorandum of demands from the angry crowd, which some speculated was a delay tactic employed by the EFF to avoid the no-confidence motion.
ActionSA caucus leader Siyanda Makhubo said they did not agree with chopping and changing the council agenda and did not understand why it was done.
“We are of the view the EFF will try by hook or crook to make sure council collapses or is delayed. They will use all the tricks in the book. One of them we saw this morning is mobilising people to come to submit a memorandum about hostel dwellers.
“The speaker has no business receiving memorandums. Her work in council has nothing to do with service delivery, that is the role of the mayor and his MMCs. The speaker was misplaced in receiving the memorandum. It was an obvious delay tactic.”
City manager Imogen Mashazi said it was important for council to table the report as soon as possible as the JSE awaited it.
“We signed off on the AG report on February 29 and the JSE expected us to table the report but we were unable to because the council meeting held on that day collapsed, which is outside our control as officials.
“We were praying today’s meeting should start with the AG report before resuming with the no confidence agenda item that resulted in the collapsed meeting. I need to report to the JSE that the financials are out and they must review them and give us a rating.”
Mashazi lamented coalitions for “continuously facing challenges”.
“They continuously fight over this and that but as officials we must continue to implement what we can as per the requirements. As officials we take mandates from politicians.
“We are not at junk status. Our financials are fine. We need to differentiate between finances and service delivery. The AG has given us a clean audit on performance information which speaks to service delivery standards. If you look at the performance of the city, we’ve been doing very well.”
The council passed the tabling of the report and adjourned for an hour.
The no-confidence motion against Ngodwana was postponed by the speaker after a gruelling nine hours in the chamber.
ActionSA remained confident they would successfully oust the mayor.
“We have the multiparty’s support and we have the support of the ANC. We differed with the ANC on the tabling of the AG report but talks between us confirm we have the numbers to remove the mayor.”
Last week, Dlabathi indicated an imminent divorce in the ANC/EFF political marriage as the two parties have been at loggerheads since the beginning of their term, pulling in different directions and unable to work together. The removal of the mayor would be a catalyst for the separation.
“The ANC is firmly of the view that the state of the city necessitates the reconfiguration of political leadership to salvage the city from further regression.”
Update: March 12 2024 This story has been updated to include the postponement of the no-confidence vote.
Ekurhuleni prioritises auditor-general report over no-confidence motion
No-confidence motion against Ngodwana postponed
Update: March 12 2024
This story has been updated to include the postponement of the no-confidence vote.
