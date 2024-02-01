Ekurhuleni financial report delayed by audit dispute, says AG

City of Ekurhuleni MMC of finance Nkululeko Dunga delivers his budget speech. Image: Veli Nhlapo
The office of the Auditor-General SA (AGSA) has hit back at the Ekurhuleni municipality, saying its statements that the public audit body was responsible for the delayed tabling of the municipality’s latest audit report are misleading.
Ekurhuleni finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga, from the EFF, had pointed fingers at the auditor-general’s office, accusing it of holding up the process of tabling its annual financial statements before council by not delivering the report to the municipality.
“We have not yet received the report. We have made all submissions to the auditor-general in line with the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act]. We met the time frames on our side. They are yet to report back to us about when we can expect the report,” said Dunga on Wednesday.
However, the auditor-general has called the statements “unfortunate and misleading”, saying it completed the metro’s audit on time.
“The AGSA confirms that it had completed the metro’s audit on time, however the municipality’s management has raised a dispute with the national audit office regarding their audit outcome for the 2022-23 financial year, which caused the delay in tabling the report.
“The matter is being handled by the two parties in line with the AGSA’s long-standing dispute-resolution processes. For many years, we have used these processes to settle audit disputes in a fair manner, as guided by the Public Audit Act [PAA] and the international standards on auditing.”
The EFF hit back, accusing the auditor-general’s office of politicisation.
Dunga, who also serves as the EFF’s provincial chair, said they are gravely concerned the institution seems to have entangled itself in politics.
“It has been four months, well over the legislatively stipulated time frame, and there is no acceptable explanation for the delay. The EFF Gauteng believes that the AGSA’s position on the city’s finances and failure to submit the report is politically motivated, something the AGSA is not known for.
“The AGSA appears to be struggling with the fact that the city, the only municipality whose finances are under the capable government led by the EFF, is in order, with sound financial oversight and intact systems to ensure that taxpayers’ money is used for maximum service delivery.”
However, the AG’s office maintained it was committed to carrying out its constitutional mandate impartially, without fear, favour or prejudice.
“As SA’s supreme audit institution, we conduct our work in a manner that aims to benefit the people of SA at all times. This is what the constitution and the PAA oblige us to do.”
