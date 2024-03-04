Samwu to table 15% wage increase due to rising cost of living
The municipal workers union has consolidated mandates from provincial structures for wages three times the inflation rate
04 March 2024 - 05:00
Municipal workers are asking for a one-year 15% or R4,000 salary increase, whichever is greater, to help members cope with the rising cost of living.
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has blamed the rising cost of living for demanding wage increases almost three times the inflation rate. The wage talks will start at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council later in March...
