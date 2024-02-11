Miners blame South Africa’s ‘structural challenges’
Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week, three top executives said structural challenges remained a burden for investors
11 February 2024 - 06:06
Leaders of major mining companies say the government should make South Africa an attractive investment destination for the industry. They warned that any post-election administration should never entertain talk of nationalising key economic assets.
