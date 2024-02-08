Ramaphosa affirms state commitment to mega transmission grid build
State plans 14,000km of new transmission lines to allow new renewable energy projects to connect to the grid, says the president in the state of the nation address
08 February 2024 - 21:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the government’s intention to allow private sector investment in transmission infrastructure to speed up new build programmes.
During the state of the nation address on Thursday, he said SA would build 14,000km of new transmission lines to allow new renewable energy projects to connect to the grid...
