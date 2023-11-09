Prisoners win right to use laptops in their cells
Judgment affirms the constitutional right to education for all prisoners
A prisoner locked up in a Johannesburg jail has won the right to use his laptop in his cell to further his computer studies in a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that affirms the constitutional right to education for all prisoners.
The case was brought by Mbalenhle Ntuli, a prisoner at Johannesburg Medium C Correctional Centre for robbery charges, who wanted to use his laptop to continue his studies with a distance-learning college. He bought a laptop with the help of his family, but prison officials refused to let him use it in his cell, citing the education policy that allowed laptop use for five hours a day, Monday to Friday, in a designated area...
