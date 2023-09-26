SA’s access to Agoa helps neighbouring countries, says Patel
SA’s neighbours provide the inputs for SA exports of manufactured goods to the US
26 September 2023 - 13:35
SA is to argue strongly that its participation in the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa) benefits neighbouring countries through shared value chains, said trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel on Tuesday.
The argument will be made in November when the Agoa forum meets in Johannesburg that neighbouring countries will suffer significant losses if SA is excluded from the scheme, which provides preferential access to certain products from Africa to the US market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.