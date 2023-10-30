SA will be looking to get more from its trade ties with the US, as the nation prepares to host the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum. Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib's chief economist, Kevin Lings, about how SA can capitalise on the Agoa gathering this week.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How SA can capitalise on Agoa
Business Day TV talks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings
SA will be looking to get more from its trade ties with the US, as the nation prepares to host the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum. Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib's chief economist, Kevin Lings, about how SA can capitalise on the Agoa gathering this week.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.