WATCH: How SA can capitalise on Agoa

Business Day TV talks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings

30 October 2023 - 20:18
Picture: 123RF/INKDROP
SA will be looking to get more from its trade ties with the US, as the nation prepares to host the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum. Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib's chief economist, Kevin Lings, about how SA can capitalise on the Agoa gathering this week.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

