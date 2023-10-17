Big business fights against better disclosure of pay
The Companies Amendment Bill seeks to compel firms to disclose the wage gap between the top 5% of earners and the bottom 5%
17 October 2023 - 19:38
Big business has spoken out against a proposed law expected to force listed companies to declare the ratio between the top 5% of earners and the bottom 5% in their companies — with those in favour suggesting it could reduce inequality and increase fair pay.
SA is one of most unequal societies in the world, with CEOs earning salaries that are often hundreds or a thousand times more than the lowest-paid workers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.