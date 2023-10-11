National

WATCH: Eskom and municipalities’ income feels pinch as solar rises 350%

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus

11 October 2023 - 15:54
by Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom and municipalities are experiencing severe financial strain. The rapid expansion of rooftop solar installations, in particular, is proving to be environmentally friendly, but also presents a significant challenge to municipal finances.

Energy writer for Business Day Denene Erasmus spoke to Business Day TV about this dynamic shift and its effects, in depth.

