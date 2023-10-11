WATCH: Eskom and municipalities’ income feels pinch as solar rises 350%

Eskom and municipalities are experiencing severe financial strain. The rapid expansion of rooftop solar installations, in particular, is proving to be environmentally friendly, but also presents a significant challenge to municipal finances.
Energy writer for Business Day Denene Erasmus spoke to Business Day TV about this dynamic shift and its effects, in depth.
Eskom and municipalities' income feels pinch as solar rises 350%
Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
