Project to give retrenched workers a shot in arm
CEO Yershen Pillay tells of R5m set aside to reskill people or help them find jobs or set up small businesses
06 October 2023 - 05:00
UPDATED 06 October 2023 - 07:31
The chemical industries training authority has launched an ambitious pilot programme to reskill retrenched workers, help them find new jobs or assist in starting small businesses in a bid to combat the unemployment crisis.
There are almost 8-million unemployed people in the country, putting the official jobless rate at 32.6%. It is rising quickly as power cuts, declining business confidence and slow economic growth have resulted in some companies retrenching workers to stay afloat. ..
