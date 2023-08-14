Johannesburg will have load-shedding during Brics summit

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Johannesburg will have load-shedding while it hosts the 15th Brics summit later this month, says electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
The summit will take place in Sandton from August 22 to 24.
“For as long as generation does not meet demand, there is going to be load-shedding,” said Ramokgopa.
“Johannesburg will be expected, if there is load-shedding on the day, to make its contribution to ensure we protect the grid. How they allocate that, they will make that determination.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said SA is ready for the summit.
“The first event on the Brics leaders’ programme is the business forum leaders’ dialogue on the afternoon of August 22. The leaders will get a report on the outcomes of deliberations during the Brics business forum and will deliver statements on Brics economic relations,” she said.
After the business forum, leaders will meet in a private venue for an “unscripted” discussion of contemporary issues.
“There is no set agenda and leaders can initiate a discussion on issues of choice, such as Brics membership expansion, reform of global governance or use of local currencies,” Pandor said.
“Brics leaders are expected to discuss opportunities for realising the full potential of Brics for inclusive global economic recovery and sustainable development, strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships with Africa and the global south in a multipolar world, deepening and strengthening progressive multilateralism and delivering global governance reform, as well as addressing the marginalisation of women in peace processes and fostering an environment of peace and development.”
