Axed Prasa chair goes to court to get his job back
Leonard Ramatlakane argues that if he did anything wrong in property rental it was minor and unintentional
22 August 2023 - 17:50
Axed Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board chair Leonard Ramatlakane is taking the transport minister and rail utility to court to fight his dismissal and to be paid the R500,000 he would have earned from his stipend until the end of his term in October.
Ramatlakane was dismissed from his position at Prasa by transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on May 30 after renting a Prasa property in Cape Town from December 2022 to March 2023 at what the minister stated was a “hugely discounted” fee...
