De Lille urges tourism sector to cut domestic prices
SA’s favourite destinations for visitors from abroad are reporting brisk business but costs remain well beyond the reach of hard-pressed locals
20 July 2023 - 18:55
Most of the country’s tourist attractions are unaffordable and authorities in the public and private sectors must work towards reducing prices for local travellers, tourism minister Patricia de Lille said on Thursday.
Some of SA’s favourite tourist destinations, such as its national parks, are boasting high occupancy levels after the lifting of pandemic-related lockdowns, but the prices of travel and accommodation to these and many other destinations remain out of reach for most local visitors...
