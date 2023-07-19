Pretoria solves its Putin headache ahead of Brics summit
Russia said SA had no choice and relations between Pretoria and Moscow remain intact
19 July 2023 - 13:06
UPDATED 19 July 2023 - 22:40
SA had no other choice but to dissuade Russia’s President Vladimir Putin from attending the Brics summit scheduled for August because it is a signatory to the Rome Statute, according to a senior Kremlin official.
Putin’s attendance at the summit has been a political headache for SA, which has refused to condemn Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, much to the annoyance of its Western trade partners...
