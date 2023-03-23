Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Climate change report a reminder that all is not lost

If we scramble towards renewables our aggregated efforts can yield improvements quickly, international panel says

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Gracelin Baskaran

Before Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine the world’s scramble to “green” its energy basket was rapidly turning coal into a pariah. Putin left us with a global energy shortage that forced the world to re-embrace coal, much to the glee of companies that mine it.

But this was always designed to be a temporary stopgap amid extraordinary circumstances. This week’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report reminds us that if we let go of our stopgap the return will be exponential. ..

