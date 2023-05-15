Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
The court sentenced two killers to 12 and 15 years, but the NPA appealed and sought harsher sentences
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Standard Chartered, one of the biggest providers of sovereign debt solutions to African nations, has become the latest big-name financial services firm to pour cold water on plans to encourage private sector investment into Eskom’s coal-fired power plants.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity minister, in April urged “bold and decisive” action to enable private investment in Eskom’s ageing plants to extend their lifespan in an attempt to alleviate SA’s electricity crisis. But the plan flies in the face of SA’s stated commitment to the just energy transition, which targets the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...
Investors unlikely to back investments in Eskom coal-fired power plants
SA may also find it more difficult to use sovereign bond sales to fund further investment in Eskom
