National

Investors unlikely to back investments in Eskom coal-fired power plants

SA may also find it more difficult to use sovereign bond sales to fund further investment in Eskom

BL Premium
15 May 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Standard Chartered, one of the biggest providers of sovereign debt solutions to African nations, has become the latest big-name financial services firm to pour cold water on plans to encourage private sector investment into Eskom’s coal-fired power plants.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the electricity minister, in April urged “bold and decisive” action to enable private investment in Eskom’s ageing plants to extend their lifespan in an attempt to alleviate SA’s electricity crisis. But the plan flies in the face of SA’s stated commitment to the just energy transition, which targets the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.