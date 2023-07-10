KZN truck attacks are sabotaging economy, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Police minister Bheki Cele says police in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal are on the trail of the attackers
10 July 2023 - 13:43 Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned a team to investigate truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal. Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen’s Pass at the weekend. The arson attack caused the closure of the N3 toll route.
The attackers fled the scene, while the drivers managed to escape unhurt.
Speaking during an engagement session with the media on the sidelines of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Ramaphosa likened the attacks to “economic sabotage”.
“I am concerned about these activities, which have a negative impact on our economy. It is almost like economic sabotage because burning six trucks on the main artery of our country is concerning in terms of the economy,” said Ramaphosa.
“The intelligence agencies are going to give me a report and police will take steps to make sure we forestall whatever follow-up activity those behind this may be planning, and go after them. It is not acceptable that trucks and facilities that are enhancing our economy are attacked.”
Police minister Bheki Cele condemned the torching of trucks. He said more damage would have been done had it not been for fast intervention by security patrols who fended off the attackers.
“We understand part of it is about internal conflict within an organisation called the ACD [driver group], where you have some who are more moderate at odds with others who are radicals,” he said. “Drivers in SA have problems with foreign truck drivers.”
Cele said police in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal were on the trail of the attackers and arrests were imminent.
