ANC launches global charm offensive

The two countries are now ‘engaging’, says Nomvula Mokonyane, but is it too little, too late?

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The ANC says South Africa is not taking its relationship with the US for granted, and is making an effort to ensure that the two countries do not “talk past each other”. 

In a candid interview with the FM, ANC international relations head and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says South Africa needs the US and the US needs South Africa. But, she adds, “a lot” has happened of late without the countries talking to one another. ..

