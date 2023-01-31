Wednesday’s Opec+ meeting is in investor focus as Opec output falls and crude build surprises
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
City of Johannesburg's property base has increased 12% in the past five years
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The US's top envoy restates America’s support for Israel and two-state solution during his visit to the West Bank
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) says retailers should not be paying the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and fuel levy included in the diesel price, when the fuel is used to power food production.
Diesel for power generation is adding another layer of costs to doing business and is used in farming, food processing, cold storage and in retail stores. Shoprite announced on Tuesday it had spent R560bn on diesel to mitigate higher stages of load-shedding. ..
Retailers shouldn’t pay RAF levy on diesel in food production, says Consumer Goods Council
Using fuel for power generation in farming, food processing, cold storage and in retail stores adds to business costs
