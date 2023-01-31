Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retailers shouldn’t pay RAF levy on diesel in food production, says Consumer Goods Council

Using fuel for power generation in farming, food processing, cold storage and in retail stores adds to business costs

31 January 2023 - 20:36 Katharine Child

The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) says retailers should not be paying the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and fuel levy included in the diesel price, when the fuel is used to power food production. 

Diesel for power generation is adding another layer of costs to doing business and is used in farming, food processing, cold storage and in retail stores. Shoprite announced on Tuesday it had spent R560bn on diesel to mitigate higher stages of load-shedding. ..

