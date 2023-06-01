Cosatu to engage Reserve Bank on increases in repo rate

A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Labour federation wants Bank’s interest rate hikes to be eased
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
CEO Charl de Villiers says initiatives are under way to bolster the company’s return on invested capital
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Labour federation Cosatu, an ally of the ANC, has again weighed in on the rising cost of living, calling on the SA Reserve Bank to ease rate increases that have seen the repo rate reaching a level last seen 14 years ago.
It said the Bank needed to play a prominent role in addressing the country’s socioeconomic challenges. The country is beset by persistent load-shedding, rising transport, food, fuel and electricity costs, a stagnant economy and high unemployment. ..
