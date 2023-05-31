National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Magashule expulsion will be the end of RET faction

Former ANC secretary-general will join list that includes Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa

31 May 2023 - 18:51 Kabelo Khumalo

Ace Magashule has for 15 years been a larger-than-life figure in ANC politics. In 2007, he played a leading role in the campaign to unseat Thabo Mbeki and install Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

When Kgalema Motlanthe challenged Zuma for the top post at the ANC’s conference in 2012, Magashule again played a stellar role in a thumping victory for Zuma...

