National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA-US relations — where to now?

Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau of Wits University’s international relations department

17 May 2023 - 21:41
Picture: 123RF/inkdrop
Picture: 123RF/inkdrop

Ties between SA and the US have been under scrutiny following the Lady R scandal in which the US accused SA of supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine. Business Day TV caught up with John Stremlau of Wits University’s international relations department for a deeper look at relations between the two nations.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gijima loses SAPS tender after appeal bid by ...
National
2.
Gordhan refuses to reveal names on De Ruyter’s ...
National
3.
SA-produced weapons are not suitable for our ...
National
4.
Eskom employees in court over purchase of ...
National
5.
Prasa needs to cut jobs for sustainability, says ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.