Jacob Zuma lambastes government for privatisation of SOEs

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
Among the design principles to be followed is not to confine the task to technocrats and their political principals
Zuma’s legal team argues that issues raised must be heard and decided by the court hearing the criminal matter against the senior state advocate and the journalist
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Food producer reported a 7.4% increase in revenue in the 21 weeks to February 26, while input inflation jumped 14.7%
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
A poll has found that about half of Americans believe the investigation is politically motivated, but a large majority find it believable that the former president paid the money
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Still dreaming about the garments from the Valentino and Schiaparelli shows
Former president Jacob Zuma criticised the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and emphasised that citizens do not have to wait for the next elections to remove a leader if they are dissatisfied.
Zuma was addressing a Human Rights Day community gathering in his capacity as SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) chair in KwaZulu-Natal at Mandlakazulu Hall in Umlazi AA section, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
He said state entities belong to the people of SA and they should be vocal in their condemnation of privatisation.
“No-one has the right to sell SOEs. Why are you quiet while the things belonging to you are being sold without your knowledge or permission? They have already sold SAA, yet we were not told the reasons for it. We don’t even know what that money was used for or where it went, but we are the people of SA,” he said.
We have the power to remove the government if it is not working for us. That is part of our rights and we should understand
He then referred to former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter’s allegations of corruption at the state-owned power utility. He said if the government fails to run SOEs, then people should replace them with those who can.
“The government does not have the right to sell the country’s property [which is] therefore our property. I want people to know this. If people can’t run, do what you need. You can always find others who can. What is stopping you?”
Zuma said he joined Sanco because he wanted to dedicate his remaining years to teaching people about their rights and that power rests with them, not politicians.
“I want to be of use. What I want to do for the rest of my life is to contribute to people’s understanding of their rights, from the first to the last. You have the right to tell the people you elected if you are not satisfied with them. If you see that you are not satisfied with Zuma, even before elections, it is your right to remove him if you are not satisfied with the direction he is leading you,” he said.
“I want to emphasise and contribute in changing our thinking as South Africans to understand that we have the power to remove the government if it is not working for us. That is part of our rights and we should understand.”
He said people should not be scared of the people they elected into positions because the power rests with the masses.
Zuma said South Africans should engage in a new conversation about what majority rule means and how it is implemented.
“It’s only majority rule in theory. Practically, we only see it once in five years. In between those five years, it’s only a few people who make decisions on our behalf. That’s another thing we need to look into and fix.”
A civic organisation was different from a political party in that it represented the interests of the people without having to abide by party politics, Zuma said.
“I don’t want this organisation to fail like political parties and that’s why I want to use my last energy in a way that when the time comes for me to join my ancestors, I will know that I left SA in the hands of the people.”
He said he met people daily who say they won’t vote ANC in the future. He pointed to the municipalities the party lost in the 2021 local government elections and said at this rate the party might lose KwaZulu-Natal.
“It looks like there might be a dark cloud over us next year if we’re not careful. All alliance partners are weak — it’s like they were killed by one of us but they are acting as if nothing is happening.”
He also suggested that if the ANC was not willing to change its ways, he would be ready to campaign for someone else. “If I see that the bucket I’m pouring in doesn’t get full, I will remove from it and pour in another one.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jacob Zuma lambastes government for privatisation of SOEs
The former president says citizens do not have to wait for the next elections to remove a leader if they are dissatisfied
Former president Jacob Zuma criticised the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and emphasised that citizens do not have to wait for the next elections to remove a leader if they are dissatisfied.
Zuma was addressing a Human Rights Day community gathering in his capacity as SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) chair in KwaZulu-Natal at Mandlakazulu Hall in Umlazi AA section, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
He said state entities belong to the people of SA and they should be vocal in their condemnation of privatisation.
“No-one has the right to sell SOEs. Why are you quiet while the things belonging to you are being sold without your knowledge or permission? They have already sold SAA, yet we were not told the reasons for it. We don’t even know what that money was used for or where it went, but we are the people of SA,” he said.
He then referred to former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter’s allegations of corruption at the state-owned power utility. He said if the government fails to run SOEs, then people should replace them with those who can.
“The government does not have the right to sell the country’s property [which is] therefore our property. I want people to know this. If people can’t run, do what you need. You can always find others who can. What is stopping you?”
Zuma said he joined Sanco because he wanted to dedicate his remaining years to teaching people about their rights and that power rests with them, not politicians.
“I want to be of use. What I want to do for the rest of my life is to contribute to people’s understanding of their rights, from the first to the last. You have the right to tell the people you elected if you are not satisfied with them. If you see that you are not satisfied with Zuma, even before elections, it is your right to remove him if you are not satisfied with the direction he is leading you,” he said.
“I want to emphasise and contribute in changing our thinking as South Africans to understand that we have the power to remove the government if it is not working for us. That is part of our rights and we should understand.”
He said people should not be scared of the people they elected into positions because the power rests with the masses.
Zuma said South Africans should engage in a new conversation about what majority rule means and how it is implemented.
“It’s only majority rule in theory. Practically, we only see it once in five years. In between those five years, it’s only a few people who make decisions on our behalf. That’s another thing we need to look into and fix.”
A civic organisation was different from a political party in that it represented the interests of the people without having to abide by party politics, Zuma said.
“I don’t want this organisation to fail like political parties and that’s why I want to use my last energy in a way that when the time comes for me to join my ancestors, I will know that I left SA in the hands of the people.”
He said he met people daily who say they won’t vote ANC in the future. He pointed to the municipalities the party lost in the 2021 local government elections and said at this rate the party might lose KwaZulu-Natal.
“It looks like there might be a dark cloud over us next year if we’re not careful. All alliance partners are weak — it’s like they were killed by one of us but they are acting as if nothing is happening.”
He also suggested that if the ANC was not willing to change its ways, he would be ready to campaign for someone else. “If I see that the bucket I’m pouring in doesn’t get full, I will remove from it and pour in another one.”
TimesLIVE
PETER HAIN: Wake up SA, and act against corruption
SURE KAMHUNGA: Business and the government need each other more than ever
JOHN DLUDLU: Lack of transparency makes for scary government reconfiguration
DAVID LEWIS: Any bets on SOEs’ shareholding leopard changing its spots?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tshwane a ghost town as EFF-led protests in full swing
MPs recommend Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended from parliament
Instead of pushing for enlargement of Brics, SA should beat a retreat
DA goes to court to stop declaration of state of disaster on Eskom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.