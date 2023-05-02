This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

Officials must be held accountable for KZN school meal scandal, MPs say

By the first day of term on April 12, schools had yet to receive supplies from Pacina, and days later it pulled out of the tender

02 May 2023 - 17:26 Tamar Kahn
A scandal in KwaZulu-Natal saw millions of children miss out on free school meals in April. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
MPs have called for KwaZulu-Natal education department officials to be held accountable for the scandal that saw millions of children miss out on free school meals in April.

The department awarded Pacina Retail a R2.1bn tender to supply 5,437 public schools with food over a three-year period, starting in April. The food was to be prepared in school kitchens, but by the first day of term on April 12, schools had yet to receive supplies from Pacina, and days later it pulled out of the tender.

KwaZulu-Natal provides the biggest school feeding programme in SA, funded by a ring-fenced conditional grant overseen by the national department of basic education. The province provides meals to 2.44-million children, or 83% of its public school learners, on every school day. For many children from poor households, this is their main meal of the day.

MPs on parliament’s basic education committee from across the political divide expressed dismay that children had been left hungry, and called for officials to be held accountable for appointing a service provider that had failed from the outset. 

Pacina Retail withdrew from the tender last week, sending the provincial education department scrambling to fill the void with 1, 746 smaller service providers, who were contracted to supply food from May 2.

“Children have lost learning and teaching time … it is very important that the KwaZulu-Natal department of basic education tells us what is being done and who is being held accountable in their own ranks,” said DA MP Baxolile Nodada.

The ANC’s Nombuyiselo Adoons questioned whether officials had applied due diligence in awarding the contract to Pacina, while her ANC colleague, Tebogo Letsie, said it was clear the department had failed to oversee Pacina’s operations. “If we woke up and only realised then there was no food for the children, it means we did not have a project manager who checked a week before,” he said.

Basic education director-general Hubert Mweli appealed to MPs to let investigations run their course. A probe has been initiated by KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and the Special Investigating Unit is conducting preliminary inquiries to determine whether there are grounds for a full-scale investigation.

Earlier in the day, basic education minister Angie Motshekga told the committee her officials were working closely with their counterparts to restore the provision of school meals. 

KwaZulu-Natal had switched from a model that relied on multiple small businesses to a single service provider in an attempt to save money, by improving efficiency and benefiting from economies of scale, she said. Four other provinces have already implemented a centralised procurement model, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape and Limpopo, she said.

Equal education researcher Stacey Jacobs said the national school nutrition programme had faced numerous problems over the years, ranging from suppliers delivering late to switching products in breach of tender guidelines. Many schools, particularly those in rural areas, lacked the infrastructure required to store and prepare food, she added.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

