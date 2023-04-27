EDITORIAL: ANC ditches reforms

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
State struggles in court but auditors’ body takes tough line in handing out findings and punishments
A wrecking ball smashes a Herbert Baker building declared a provincial heritage site
South Africans are not fooled by politicians’ hot air. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s target-beating investment conference is the latest example. In reality, South Africa has been mired in a ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
The ANC is overturning key reforms implemented in its “new dawn” era, with the withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) its latest awkward turn.
Two resolutions adopted at its national conference in December are being completely repudiated by the party out of sheer expediency.
The first is its withdrawal from the ICC before the impending arrival of Russian potentate and alleged war criminal Vladimir Putin for the Brics summit in August — just months after it reaffirmed its commitment to the court in December.
The second is proposed amendments to the Political Party Funding Act to increase the threshold for disclosures from R200,000 to R500,000, and to scrap the R15m cap that one individual can donate. Yet this act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa just two years ago.
This contradicts the spirit of the ANC’s December resolution too, and comes at a time when the ANC is struggling to raise a cent.
It is all so typical of a party which has fallen so far from grace it can’t even see the contradictions in its own stance on issues such as SA’s international standing. It is ANC hypocrisy come full circle.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: ANC ditches reforms
The about-turn on the ICC, as Putin visit looms, is just one example
The ANC is overturning key reforms implemented in its “new dawn” era, with the withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) its latest awkward turn.
Two resolutions adopted at its national conference in December are being completely repudiated by the party out of sheer expediency.
The first is its withdrawal from the ICC before the impending arrival of Russian potentate and alleged war criminal Vladimir Putin for the Brics summit in August — just months after it reaffirmed its commitment to the court in December.
The second is proposed amendments to the Political Party Funding Act to increase the threshold for disclosures from R200,000 to R500,000, and to scrap the R15m cap that one individual can donate. Yet this act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa just two years ago.
This contradicts the spirit of the ANC’s December resolution too, and comes at a time when the ANC is struggling to raise a cent.
It is all so typical of a party which has fallen so far from grace it can’t even see the contradictions in its own stance on issues such as SA’s international standing. It is ANC hypocrisy come full circle.
Also read:
SA rescinds pledge to quit ICC
ANC contradicts Ramaphosa on ICC withdrawal stance
ANC opts for SA to pull out of ICC over ‘unfair treatment’, says Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.