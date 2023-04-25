WATCH: More than 2-million travellers passed through SA in March

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
A total of 40,000 jobs in the global business services sector were meant to have been created, but only 245 new jobs have arisen
Nedbank chairman-designate says the country needs a greater sense of urgency in tackling critical issues
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Asset manager set to raise its offshore equity exposure closer to 40% due to SA’s grim economy
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
US president takes aim at ‘MAGA extremists’ aligned with Donald Trump as he launches re-election bid
Coach Conrad opts for promising young players to gain experience in Sri Lanka
It'll have a range of engines on offer, including conventional, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models, and all are coming to SA
In March, more than 2-million travellers passed through SA’s ports. The majority of those were foreign travellers, which points to a recovery in the local tourism industry.
Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, for his view of the industry.
NEWS LEADER
