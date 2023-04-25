National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: More than 2-million travellers passed through SA in March

Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA

25 April 2023 - 16:42 Business Day TV
OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

In March, more than 2-million travellers passed through SA’s ports. The majority of those were foreign travellers, which points to a recovery in the local tourism industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, for his view of the industry.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zuma says he has a ‘sufficient prima facie case’ ...
National
2.
Ramokgopa wins battle to delay shutdown of Eskom ...
National
3.
Treasury warns proposed 3.8% pay hike for public ...
National
4.
Irba ensures Gupta associate cannot practise again
National
5.
Load-shedding will still be in place come ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.