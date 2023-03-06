Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Why the threat of a tax revolt cannot be dismissed

Talk of a failed state in SA is increasing across the board

06 March 2023 - 05:04

Talk of a failed state seems to be our latest national preoccupation, from my concerned neighbourhood WhatsApp groups to chats with small businesses and overseas fund managers and investors — all no doubt spurred by the US Overseas Security Advisory Council and insurance industry statements on the need for contingency plans for extended power outages and possible grid collapse.

Nothing would spell state failure more starkly than having to rely on a contingency plan of stockpiled potable water, non-perishable food and battery backups for wide-scale communications failure. Any director operating in this context would be shirking their fiduciary duty if they didn’t consider the risks.   ..

