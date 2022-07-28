×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Rudland’s Stellenbosch conspiracy at Tongaat

The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00

Zimbabwean businessman Hamish Rudland believes he knows why his putative bid to wrest control of Tongaat Hulett failed. And it’s a conspiracy that will appeal to Julius Malema’s EFF.

It was the hidden hand of “Stellenbosch”, Rudland tells the FM — and here, the finger is pointing at Johann Rupert...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.