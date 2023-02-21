National

Tshwane to elect mayor ‘as soon as yesterday’

Metro continues to operate as it still has a city manager, speaker Murunwa Makwarela says

21 February 2023 - 12:42 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 21 February 2023 - 20:00

Tshwane council speaker Murunwa Makwarela has allayed fears that SA’s capital city is rudderless following the resignation of the executive mayor and his committee, saying the metro continued delivering “enhanced” services to communities.

Makwarela said a replacement for DA councillor Randall Williams would be elected as a matter of urgency and stressed that the city manager was in office so “there is nothing stopping”...

