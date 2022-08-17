Transnet sues for spare parts for locomotives

Bourse gives up most of the previous day’s gains after mining companies were hit by weaker commodity prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
HR processes in the spotlight at parliamentary committee hearing on public protector’s fitness to hold office
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The stock price capped 10 consecutive days of gains on Wednesday, its best performance since 2013
Wage increases above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a wage price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, Bank deputy governor warns
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Move seen as attempt to shore up falling popularity of ruling MPLA
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Transnet is suing China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) for the release of spare parts and components for locomotives needed to return about 120 trains to service.
The state-owned freight and logistics company, which also operates ports and container terminals, suspended contracts worth more than R50bn to supply 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives on the grounds that they were improperly awarded and that Treasury’s instructions were deliberately ignored...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transnet sues for spare parts for locomotives
If the court action against Chinese company succeeds, 120 locomotives can be put into service
Transnet is suing China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) for the release of spare parts and components for locomotives needed to return about 120 trains to service.
The state-owned freight and logistics company, which also operates ports and container terminals, suspended contracts worth more than R50bn to supply 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives on the grounds that they were improperly awarded and that Treasury’s instructions were deliberately ignored...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.