National

Transnet sues for spare parts for locomotives

If the court action against Chinese company succeeds, 120 locomotives can be put into service

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 18:20 Thando Maeko

Transnet is suing China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) for the release of spare parts and components for locomotives needed to return about 120 trains to service. 

The state-owned freight and logistics company, which also operates ports and container terminals, suspended contracts worth more than R50bn to supply 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives on the grounds that they were improperly awarded  and that Treasury’s instructions were deliberately ignored...

