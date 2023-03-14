National

Patel outlines energy plans

Minister says trade, industry & competition department must retool and shift staff and resources to deal with energy supply crisis

14 March 2023 - 18:54 Linda Ensor

The department of trade, industry & competition, which has a crucial role to play in energy regulation under the electricity state of disaster, has embarked on several initiatives to carry out its mandate.         

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel told MPs on Tuesday the department and its entities have to retool and shift staff and resources from originally budgeted areas to deal with their expanding work in tackling SA’s energy supply constraints...

