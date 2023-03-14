Patel outlines energy plans

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
The US central bank failed in supervision — existing rules could have been used better, and more actively
Minister says trade, industry & competition department must retool and shift staff and resources to deal with energy supply crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The insurance and investment group plans to launch a digitally focused mass-market bank to rival Capitec by the end of 2024
The reading was better than expected but still bodes ill for the economy’s performance in the first three months of 2023
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Police fire teargas and baton charge supporters outside outspoken former prime minister’s home
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The countries want a separate category of combustion-engine cars that could run on synthetic, carbon-neutral fuels, after 2035
The department of trade, industry & competition, which has a crucial role to play in energy regulation under the electricity state of disaster, has embarked on several initiatives to carry out its mandate.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel told MPs on Tuesday the department and its entities have to retool and shift staff and resources from originally budgeted areas to deal with their expanding work in tackling SA’s energy supply constraints...
