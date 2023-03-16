Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
The EFF should not claim an easy victory if there is a mass stayaway from work on Monday as many people will take the day off ahead of Tuesday’s public holiday to have a long weekend, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.
Tuesday is Human Rights Day...
If people are not at work on Monday, it’s not due to EFF’s call, minister says
The EFF is mobilising support for a day of protests on Monday
