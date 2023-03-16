National

If people are not at work on Monday, it’s not due to EFF’s call, minister says

The EFF is mobilising support for a day of protests on Monday

16 March 2023 - 12:09 Linda Ensor

The EFF should not claim an easy victory if there is a mass stayaway from work on Monday as many people will take the day off ahead of Tuesday’s public holiday to have a long weekend, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Tuesday is Human Rights Day...

