No key infrastructure off limits in shutdown, Julius Malema warns

The EFF’s planned national shutdown has been assigned a high-risk status, with SA’s security forces being put on alert to prevent a repeat of the July 2021 riots, which devastated businesses in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) met on Monday to put in place a response plan to the planned protest on March 20. Business Day has reliably learnt that the security chiefs have agreed to deploy a large contingent of police, while the military and the National Prosecuting Authority will be put on standby should the need arise...
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
