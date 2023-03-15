National

No key infrastructure off limits in shutdown, Julius Malema warns

SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 21:26 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 15 March 2023 - 22:30

The EFF’s planned national shutdown has been assigned a high-risk status, with SA’s security forces being put on alert to prevent a repeat of the July 2021 riots, which devastated businesses in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) met on Monday to put in place a response plan to the planned protest on March 20. Business Day has reliably learnt that the security chiefs have agreed to deploy a large contingent of police, while the military and the National Prosecuting Authority will be put on standby should the need arise...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.