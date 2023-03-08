The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Gender equality would introduce new voices that would foster radical innovation and drive market growth in Africa
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
Lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions said to be too costly for locals
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions limit their travel options
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
Dealer association says it is unable to enforce transformation processes as member businesses have own objectives
Turkish-owned Karpowership SA’s application for environmental authorisation to moor one of its ship-mounted gas-to-power plants in the port of Saldanha has been suspended.
This will result in a further delay to the government’s emergency energy procurement plan, which was launched in 2020 to add about 2,000MW of power to the grid...
Karpowership not welcome in Saldanha port
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
