National

Karpowership not welcome in Saldanha port

Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha

BL Premium
08 March 2023 - 21:02 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 08 March 2023 - 22:40

Turkish-owned Karpowership SA’s application for environmental authorisation to moor one of its ship-mounted gas-to-power plants in the port of Saldanha has been suspended.

This will result in a further delay to the government’s emergency energy procurement plan, which was launched in 2020 to add about 2,000MW of power to the grid...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.