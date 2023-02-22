Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Sudden exit follows explosive interview in which he implicates an ANC MP in corruption at Eskom
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Baidu is leading the charge to create a Chinese rival to the AI platform developed by OpenAI
Package depends on privatising generation and investing in transmission
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
The Treasury has announced two tax relief measures to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy and increase electricity generation as part of the R13bn allocated for tax breaks in the 2023 national budget.
The budget made provision for R4bn in relief for households that install solar panels and R5bn for companies through an expansion of the renewable energy incentive...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Solar industry takes a dim view of size of tax break for households
Two tax relief measures announced to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy
The Treasury has announced two tax relief measures to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy and increase electricity generation as part of the R13bn allocated for tax breaks in the 2023 national budget.
The budget made provision for R4bn in relief for households that install solar panels and R5bn for companies through an expansion of the renewable energy incentive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.