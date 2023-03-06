Nehawu strike disrupts hospitals, despite interdict

Equities slightly firmer as investors assess lower-than-expected growth target from China
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went on strike on Monday.
Disruptions at some medical facilities have been reported, and Nehawu deputy secretary-general December Mavuso said members in the department of higher education, the magistrates’ courts, home affairs and the department of public service and administration (DPSA) have also downed tools.
“We have been receiving reports in all provinces about the impact the strike has had so far,” he said.
“In Pretoria there are many departments that are closed, including the DPSA and the justice department, the same as in other provinces. As we promised, the strike has started in earnest and will continue until our demands are met,” he said.
Public service workers are demanding a 10% increase. They went ahead with the strike despite the ruling of the labour court, which interdicted the action.
The court ruling followed an urgent application by the department of public service and administration heard in the Johannesburg labour court on Saturday after it was postponed from March 3. The union has filed an application for leave to appeal against the interdict.
Mavuso said workers were resolute in their fight.
“Last week it was preparation for this week. Today is the first day. We are continuing tomorrow unless government agrees to come back to the table so we resolve the impasse. The strike is going to continue every day,” he said.
In a circular addressed to all heads of departments by the department of public service and administration, the DPSA has indicated it has approached the court to have the order of Saturday stand.
The department said the matter would be heard on Monday and the outcome would determine whether strikes would be lawful.
The DPSA has also applied for leave to execute the labour court order and the application was to be heard on Monday.
“The principle of “no work, no pay' must be strictly applied by departments. The principle should apply for the absence of a full day as well as part of a working day. Departments that do not effect the deductions will be in violation of the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, as amended, in respect of fruitless and irregular expenditure,” it said.
The department of justice has apologised to the public for service disruptions at its national office at the Momentum Building.
The department said services were expected to return to normal on Tuesday.
“All other justice services points are functioning as normal,” it said.
Nehawu strike disrupts hospitals, despite interdict
The health workers’ union has embarked on an indefinite strike in demand of a 10% salary hike
