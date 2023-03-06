Oil prices slip after lower-than-expected Chinese GDP data

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
In our uncertain times the only guarantee is that the world will keep changing, with change coming at an ever-accelerating rate.
Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years, adding R12bn to Bidvest’s market capitalisation
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
New limited-overs coach will have all the players available for the ODIs against the Netherlands
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
London — Oil prices slipped on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%, and as investors cautiously awaited US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.
Brent crude futures were trading down 71c , or 0.8%, at $85.12 a barrel at 1000 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also down 59c, or 0.7% at $79.09.
“Crude remains in a tug-of-war between optimism over Chinese reopening and nervousness over a hawkish Fed hurting the US economy,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
China’s closely watched growth outlook, announced on Sunday, was lower than its 5.5% GDP growth target last year. GDP grew last year by just 3%. Policy sources had said a range as high as 6% could be set for 2023.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the foundation for stable growth in China needed to be consolidated, insufficient demand remained a pronounced problem, and the expectations of private investors and businesses were unstable.
Both crude benchmarks settled more than $1 higher on Friday after two sources said a report that the UAE was considering leaving Opec was inaccurate.
At the same time, oil prices are likely to be affected by rate hikes across the world as global central banks tighten policy over fears of increasing inflation.
Traders have started factoring in rate hikes but are hoping for smaller increases than last year.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will testify to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will likely be quizzed on whether larger hikes are needed in the world’s largest oil consuming country.
Future US rate hikes are also likely to depend on what the February payrolls report reveals on Friday, followed by the February inflation report due next week.
Over the weekend, European Central Bankpresident Christine Lagarde said it was “very likely” the bank would raise interest rates this month to keep a lid on inflation.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices slip after lower-than-expected Chinese GDP data
Crude remains in a tug-of-war between optimism over Chinese reopening and nervousness over a hawkish Fed hurting the US economy
London — Oil prices slipped on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%, and as investors cautiously awaited US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.
Brent crude futures were trading down 71c , or 0.8%, at $85.12 a barrel at 1000 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also down 59c, or 0.7% at $79.09.
“Crude remains in a tug-of-war between optimism over Chinese reopening and nervousness over a hawkish Fed hurting the US economy,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
China’s closely watched growth outlook, announced on Sunday, was lower than its 5.5% GDP growth target last year. GDP grew last year by just 3%. Policy sources had said a range as high as 6% could be set for 2023.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the foundation for stable growth in China needed to be consolidated, insufficient demand remained a pronounced problem, and the expectations of private investors and businesses were unstable.
Both crude benchmarks settled more than $1 higher on Friday after two sources said a report that the UAE was considering leaving Opec was inaccurate.
At the same time, oil prices are likely to be affected by rate hikes across the world as global central banks tighten policy over fears of increasing inflation.
Traders have started factoring in rate hikes but are hoping for smaller increases than last year.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will testify to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will likely be quizzed on whether larger hikes are needed in the world’s largest oil consuming country.
Future US rate hikes are also likely to depend on what the February payrolls report reveals on Friday, followed by the February inflation report due next week.
Over the weekend, European Central Bankpresident Christine Lagarde said it was “very likely” the bank would raise interest rates this month to keep a lid on inflation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE improves, but inflation worries remain in focus
Gold eases as Banks signal more rate hikes to rein in inflation
Oil down on Chinese growth target and Powell’s rate testimony
Asian stocks firm as bonds pause on update over US rate outlook
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.