The energy sector cannot continue to be dominated by one state-owned monopoly which has caused a lot of the problems facing the country, deputy finance minister David Masondo said in parliament Thursday.
Treasury has proposed that some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations be concessioned to private sector operators...
Treasury does not support state monopoly in energy sector — David Masondo
