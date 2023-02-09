National

WATCH: State of the nation address 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions

09 February 2023 - 18:23 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa, who faces the almost impossible task of reassuring citizens about SA’s future, will outline his government’s policies for the coming year in the annual address. 

The government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions to the challenges facing the country, including rolling blackouts, collapsing infrastructure and endemic poverty. 

All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers his State of the Nation Address.

WATCH: Addressing the ‘real state of the nation’

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser
