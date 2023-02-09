Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday evening.
Ramaphosa, who faces the almost impossible task of reassuring citizens about SA’s future, will outline his government’s policies for the coming year in the annual address.
The government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions to the challenges facing the country, including rolling blackouts, collapsing infrastructure and endemic poverty.
All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers his State of the Nation Address.
WATCH: State of the nation address 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
WATCH: Addressing the ‘real state of the nation’
DAVID ANSARA: Sona — don’t hold your breath for reform
JUSTICE MALALA: Will Ramaphosa opt for action or apathy in his Sona?
This, Mr Ramaphosa, is the real state of the nation
An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa from retail CEOs
Can SA expect action in 2023’s state of the nation address?
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Between the prose and the poetry of state of the nation ...
