Mara Phones to begin retrenchments after rescue effort fails

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
The killing in Minneapolis acts as a backdrop to the death of Tyre Nichols
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Telecom giant says the performance of its biggest and most lucrative market was driven by data, fintech and digital services
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
lexander Nevzorov sentenced in absentia for saying a maternity hospital in Ukraine was shelled on purpose
And SA has to strengthen its belief in a team that has proved itself more than capable
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
Having failed to take off, Mara Phones SA, which was rescued by Lebashe Investment Group in 2022, will now retrench staff.
When it opened at Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, it was hailed as being responsible for the first smartphone fully made in Africa, but operations came to a halt when the company ran into financial problems.
In July, the business received a reprieve when Lebashe, the owner of BusinessLIVE and TimesLIVE, teamed up with Sylvester Taku and Mabuti Radebe’s MPSA Projects to buy Mara Phones.
Since then, the company, which has 68 employees, has failed to commence operations because of a dispute among minority shareholders. This is affecting the business’s ability to secure funding from a third party, MPSA Projects said.
According to the company, CEO Taku was recently suspended due to gross misconduct after the acquisition, resulting in the board being reconstituted.
MPSA Projects did not disclose the nature of the misconduct as the matter is the subject of litigation.
The company added that it was also unable to secure banking facilities, without which operations cannot commence.
“After carefully considering the above, it became clear the company had no viable alternative. It has not been able to recommence operations and there has been no work for the employees since [it emerged] from business rescue in July 2022,” Ntokozo Mahlangu, director of MPSA Projects, said.
“Sadly, the company is forced to take this difficult but necessary restructuring process if we are to ensure its long-term sustainability ... Having exhausted all other options, we are now faced with the difficult task of having to restructure the business to remain agile to future opportunities,” Mahlangu said.
It is not clear how many employees will be affected.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mara Phones to begin retrenchments after rescue effort fails
In July, Lebashe teamed up with MPSA Projects to buy Mara Phones, but failed to begin operations due to a dispute among minority shareholders
Having failed to take off, Mara Phones SA, which was rescued by Lebashe Investment Group in 2022, will now retrench staff.
When it opened at Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, it was hailed as being responsible for the first smartphone fully made in Africa, but operations came to a halt when the company ran into financial problems.
In July, the business received a reprieve when Lebashe, the owner of BusinessLIVE and TimesLIVE, teamed up with Sylvester Taku and Mabuti Radebe’s MPSA Projects to buy Mara Phones.
Since then, the company, which has 68 employees, has failed to commence operations because of a dispute among minority shareholders. This is affecting the business’s ability to secure funding from a third party, MPSA Projects said.
According to the company, CEO Taku was recently suspended due to gross misconduct after the acquisition, resulting in the board being reconstituted.
MPSA Projects did not disclose the nature of the misconduct as the matter is the subject of litigation.
The company added that it was also unable to secure banking facilities, without which operations cannot commence.
“After carefully considering the above, it became clear the company had no viable alternative. It has not been able to recommence operations and there has been no work for the employees since [it emerged] from business rescue in July 2022,” Ntokozo Mahlangu, director of MPSA Projects, said.
“Sadly, the company is forced to take this difficult but necessary restructuring process if we are to ensure its long-term sustainability ... Having exhausted all other options, we are now faced with the difficult task of having to restructure the business to remain agile to future opportunities,” Mahlangu said.
It is not clear how many employees will be affected.
TimesLIVE
Makro workers to start 10-day strike
AB InBev makes Hunters cider fair game in Distell merger
Saccawu threatens an indefinite strike for pay rises above inflation rate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ellies reports bigger loss as supply chain constraints and falling demand hit
Tribunal gives Cambridge sale to Shoprite the go-ahead
Competition authority approves Implats’s takeover bid for RBPlat
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.