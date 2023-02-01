National

Mara Phones to begin retrenchments after rescue effort fails

In July, Lebashe teamed up with MPSA Projects to buy Mara Phones, but failed to begin operations due to a dispute among minority shareholders

01 February 2023 - 15:45 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED.

Having failed to take off, Mara Phones SA, which was rescued by Lebashe Investment Group in 2022, will now retrench staff.

When it opened at Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, it was hailed as being responsible for the first smartphone fully made in Africa, but operations came to a halt when the company ran into financial problems.

In July, the business received a reprieve when Lebashe, the owner of BusinessLIVE and TimesLIVE, teamed up with Sylvester Taku and Mabuti Radebe’s MPSA Projects to buy Mara Phones.

Since then, the company, which has 68 employees, has failed to commence operations because of a dispute among minority shareholders. This is affecting the business’s ability to secure funding from a third party, MPSA Projects said.

According to the company, CEO Taku was recently suspended due to gross misconduct after the acquisition, resulting in the board being reconstituted.

MPSA Projects did not disclose the nature of the misconduct as the matter is the subject of litigation.

The company added that it was also unable to secure banking facilities, without which operations cannot commence.

“After carefully considering the above, it became clear the company had no viable alternative. It has not been able to recommence operations and there has been no work for the employees since [it emerged] from business rescue in July 2022,” Ntokozo Mahlangu, director of MPSA Projects, said. 

“Sadly, the company is forced to take this difficult but necessary restructuring process if we are to ensure its long-term sustainability ... Having exhausted all other options, we are now faced with the difficult task of having to restructure the business to remain agile to future opportunities,” Mahlangu said.

It is not clear how many employees will be affected. 

TimesLIVE

Makro workers to start 10-day strike

Thousands of staff are expected to down tools after a months-long wage dispute
6 days ago

AB InBev makes Hunters cider fair game in Distell merger

AB InBev focuses on SA brand and objects to sale of Strongbow in Heineken’s merger plans
2 weeks ago

Saccawu threatens an indefinite strike for pay rises above inflation rate

Cosatu affiliate holds protest marches at Makro stores around the country, calls for festive-season boycott
1 month ago
