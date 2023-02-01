Chelsea sign Benfica’s Fernandez for record £106.8m

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
London — Premier League side Chelsea announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on Wednesday after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs as the Argentina midfielder joined for a British record £106.8m.
As the deadline day approached its end, it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed late on Tuesday.
Chelsea announced the signing on Wednesday morning via a video on Twitter, which showed a clip of a clock ticking down, making a reference to the deadline day.
Benfica’s statement said Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes Chelsea’s transfer spending in January alone to more than £300m. According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.
Benfica signed Fernandez in July 2022 from River Plate, who have a 25% sell-on clause. He bagged four goals and seven assists in 29 games in all competitions for Benfica this season.
The £106.8m fee eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.
Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase. He capped off the tournament by bagging the young player award.
Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player’s release clause.
Fernandez is Chelsea’s eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto, while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.
On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12m. However, Paris St Germain’s attempt to sign Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech on loan failed.
Fernandez’s transfer takes Chelsea’s total outlay on players since last May’s takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to about £600m as they try to rebuild their squad.
Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They next host local rivals Fulham on Friday.
Premier League clubs spent a record £815m in the transfer window, an analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group said on Wednesday.
The biggest spenders were Chelsea, responsible for 37% of the total — equivalent to more than the combined spend by all clubs in the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1, it said.
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth were the second largest spenders within the Premier League.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Fernandez for record £106.8m
London — Premier League side Chelsea announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on Wednesday after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs as the Argentina midfielder joined for a British record £106.8m.
As the deadline day approached its end, it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed late on Tuesday.
Chelsea announced the signing on Wednesday morning via a video on Twitter, which showed a clip of a clock ticking down, making a reference to the deadline day.
Benfica’s statement said Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes Chelsea’s transfer spending in January alone to more than £300m. According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.
Benfica signed Fernandez in July 2022 from River Plate, who have a 25% sell-on clause. He bagged four goals and seven assists in 29 games in all competitions for Benfica this season.
The £106.8m fee eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.
Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase. He capped off the tournament by bagging the young player award.
Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player’s release clause.
Fernandez is Chelsea’s eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto, while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.
On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12m. However, Paris St Germain’s attempt to sign Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech on loan failed.
Fernandez’s transfer takes Chelsea’s total outlay on players since last May’s takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to about £600m as they try to rebuild their squad.
Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They next host local rivals Fulham on Friday.
Premier League clubs spent a record £815m in the transfer window, an analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group said on Wednesday.
The biggest spenders were Chelsea, responsible for 37% of the total — equivalent to more than the combined spend by all clubs in the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1, it said.
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth were the second largest spenders within the Premier League.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
AC Milan at new low: European soccer talking points
Sundowns need push from strong team, says Mokwena
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Fanfare over Foster’s move to Burnley reflects nadir of local ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.