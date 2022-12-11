Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tribunal gives Cambridge sale to Shoprite the go-ahead

Massmart has to sell 10 stores to independent historically disadvantaged buyer within 12 months

11 December 2022 - 19:57 Katharine Child

The Competition Tribunal approved the sale of Massmart’s struggling Cambridge grocery business to Shoprite on Friday night, adding stringent conditions in a deal set to save 7,000 jobs. 

Shoprite was to pay R1.36bn for 56 Cambridge Food, Rhino discount stores and Massfresh — which comprises The Fruitspot and a meat processing facility — as well as 12 Cash & Carry wholesale stores. ..

