Hampered by persistent troubles at Transnet, coal exports through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) dropped to about 50-million tonnes in 2022, the worst performance since 1993, when it shipped out 51-million tonnes.
Coal exports processed through the terminal, which exported about 70% of the coal that left SA last year, were down from 59-million tonnes in 2021 and 70-million tonnes in 2020. In 2017 about 76-million tonnes of coal left SA through RBCT...
Transnet dysfunction hits Richards Bay coal exports back into 1993
Shipments at 30-year low as terminal counts cost of Transnet disruption
Hampered by persistent troubles at Transnet, coal exports through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) dropped to about 50-million tonnes in 2022, the worst performance since 1993, when it shipped out 51-million tonnes.
Coal exports processed through the terminal, which exported about 70% of the coal that left SA last year, were down from 59-million tonnes in 2021 and 70-million tonnes in 2020. In 2017 about 76-million tonnes of coal left SA through RBCT...
